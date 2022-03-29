State Sen. Heather Somers will seek to extend her public service this fall as she prepares to campaign for a fourth term representing the 18th District.
The Republican, who represents Stonington, North Stonington, Groton Griswold, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling and Voluntown, said in the coming session she will be focused on aiding state and local businesses as they face a growing array of economic challenges. She said she stands by her results.
“Eastern Connecticut families and small businesses face enormous challenges with historic inflation, sky-rocketing gas prices, perennial tax increases and an anti-business attitude emanating from one-party control in Hartford,” Somers said in a press release. “That is why I am proud of my work to cut through the noise and advance solutions to deliver tax relief, protect parents’ rights, lower health care costs, support small businesses, keep communities safe and hold Hartford and quasi-public agencies accountable to the taxpayers and consumers.”
Somers was first elected to the Connecticut State Senate in 2016, then was re-elected in both 2018 and 2020, defeating Democratic challenger Bob Statchen in both contests. The 55-year-old mother of three, who lives in Groton City with her husband, Mark, began her career in public service in 2003 when she was elected to the Groton Town Council.
In seeking reelection, Somers points to her track record passing legislation that includes repealing taxes on retirement income and diesel fuel, protecting the environment, preventing damaging cuts to education, combating the opioid epidemic, prioritizing women’s health, protecting women from sexual harassment and domestic violence, providing care for first responders with PTSD and more.
The Groton native will kick off her campaign efforts with a program on April 3 at the Firefly Equestrian Center at Deans Mills Farm in Stonington.
“In the current legislative session, I am leading the mission for a comprehensive approach to address the mental health needs of our citizens, with a detailed focus on children, while continuing to work with superintendents to keep schools open and ensure we have the resources required to maintain local control of decisions that impact our students — including protecting the critical rights of parents,” she said.
— Jason Vallee
