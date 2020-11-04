A wave of support in the 43rd Senate District’s rural communities helped propel Republican Heather Somers to victory over Democrat Bob Statchen Tuesday.
Statchen defeated Somers in more populated communities, including Stonington and Groton, but in the end the rural support helped her stave off his comeback attempt.
The 54-year-old Somers captured the majority of votes in communities including North Stonington, Preston and Voluntown, offsetting Statchen’s support in Stonington and Groton to secure reelection with 51.02% of the vote. The veteran legislator will now serve her third two-year term at the state Capitol.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled by the confidence placed in me again by the voters of the 18th District and look forward to continuing to serve with an independent voice to deliver results for eastern Connecticut and challenge the status quo in Hartford,” Somers said in a statement released Wednesday.
The second consecutive legislative race between Statchen and Somers provided a closer result than the first time around in 2018, when Somers won a commanding victory after securing 55% of the vote. In the end, a higher voter turnout didn’t help the challenger overcome the difference.
Statchen improved his support this year, polling well in his hometown of Stonington, where he defeated Somers 6,248 to 5,270. He even won over voters in Somers' hometown of Groton, where he secured 54.64% of the vote.
For the 50-year-old law professor, who has served more than 25 years with the Connecticut Air National Guard and has attained the rank of colonel, it simply wasn’t enough.
Somers defeated Statchen by a 1,911 to 1,346 margin, representing 58.67% of the vote, in North Stonington and exceeded 60% support in other rural towns, including earning 68.11% in Preston, en route to her victory.
A message left for Statchen was not returned Wednesday.
Somers, a Groton native and Fitch High School graduate who holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Connecticut, will continue a political career that began 17 years ago. She began her role in public service upon election to the Groton Town Council in 2003, a post she held for six years. She returned to the council in 2011 following a two-year hiatus, serving four more years, including two as mayor.
She was elected to the Connecticut State Senate in 2016 and has held the seat since.
Somers said in October that while she is proud of her accomplishments in Hartford, which included passing legislation during the recent session to combat the opioid epidemic, protect women from sexual harassment and repeal the boat tax, as well as protecting eastern Connecticut from damaging education cuts, there is still a lot of work to be done.
In her upcoming term, Somers said she intends to “champion plans” for legislation designed to lower prescription drug costs, protect patients and increase economic opportunities while lowering taxes.
“Whether fighting to combat the pandemic and support our small businesses and workers, to expand job-training and create more opportunity, to improve the affordability and quality of health care, to deliver results for our eastern Connecticut communities and assets or challenging the status quo in Hartford and rooting out corruption and mismanagement — I will never stop fighting for you,” she said in the statement.
Messages left with Somers seeking further comment were not returned on Wednesday.
