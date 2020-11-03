Republican state Sen. Heather Somers is positioned to return to Hartford for her third term as the incumbent for the 18th Senate District after holding off challenger Bob Statchen, a Democrat, for the second straight election.
Somers led the way as early results began to trickle in from around the region Tuesday night, garnering 53.58% of the vote, with 12 of 27 precincts reporting. Statchen had a strong showing in Stonington where he defeated Somers 6,248 to 5,270, but the hometown push was not enough to earn him the victory.
No official results were available from North Stonington, but preliminary figures provided by the town's Registrar of Voters showed that Somers had won there by a 1,911 to 1,335 vote margin.
The 54-year-old, who will now serve her third consecutive term representing the 18th Senate District, was first elected in 2016 and was reelected in 2018, but her political experience and public service dates back 17 years.
Somers began her career in public service in 2003 when she was elected to the Groton Town Council, a position she held through 2009. She returned to the council in 2011 and was chosen as mayor, serving through 2013. She remained a member of the town council through 2014. She has also served on the Groton Economic Commission and as a member of the Town of Groton School Planning Task Force.
A Groton native, Somers is a graduate of Fitch High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Connecticut. When not working in Hartford, she runs a biotech manufacturing company that she said supports over 100 jobs in eastern Connecticut.
“I believe I have represented your voice and done so while holding the needs of the district in the highest regard; higher than the needs of any party,” Somers said in October.
In her upcoming term, Somers said she intends to “champion plans” for legislation designed to lower prescription drug costs, protect patients and increase economic opportunities while lowering taxes.
She said in October that she hopes to build on her record, noting that in the recent session, she was successful in helping pass legislation to combat the opioid epidemic, protect women from sexual harassment, repeal the boat tax and protected eastern Connecticut from damaging education cuts while securing funds for priorities within the district.
The loss marks Statchen's second straight defeat while seeking the 18th Senate District seat.
The 50-year-old law professor, who has served more than a quarter century with the Connecticut Air National Guard, attaining the rank of colonel, was unable to unseat Somers in his first bid for state office in 2018 when Somers defeated him with nearly 55% of the vote, and he was again unable to wrestle support from her in a rematch this year.
Statchen had said during the campaign that he felt better suited to help the state address the pandemic, but Somers was able to convince voters that her record showed she had been able to secure project funding and protect the interests of southeastern Connecticut.
