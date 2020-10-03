GROTON — State Sen. Heather Somers received the endorsement of the Police Officers Association of Connecticut, which represents "municipal police unions across the state of Connecticut," including more than 3,000 sworn police officers.
John J. Healey, president of the Waterbury Police Union and Advisory Board Member for the association, wrote, "Our endorsement is based upon (Somers') support and advocacy on the public safety issues that affect the citizens of Connecticut, and on (her) commitment to the fair working conditions of the men and women in blue who put their lives on the line each day to protect and serve our communities."
Somers has also been endorsed for reelection to the State Senate by the New London Police Union AFSCME Local 724.
— Sun staff
