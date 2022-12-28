Republican state Sen. Heather Somers has been named a Chief Deputy Senate Republican Leader in the upcoming legislative session, and will continue to serve as the ranking senator on the legislature’s Public Health Committee.
During the 2023-24 legislative sessions, Somers will also serve on the appropriations, commerce, and executive and legislative nominations committees. Somers, of Groton, is the former chairwoman of the communications subcommittee of the state’s Vaccine Advisory Task Force. She also serves on the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls.
Somers was first elected as state senator in 2016 after serving five terms on the Groton Town Council, including as mayor for two years. She represents Groton, Stonington, Sterling, Griswold, North Stonington, Plainfield, Preston and Voluntown.
— Jason Vallee
