STONINGTON — State Sen. Heather Somers and state Rep. Greg Howard, both Republicans, will host a virtual town hall forum with constituents on Tuesday evening.
Somers and Howard, who were each elected to their seats in November, will discuss state and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic and goals for the upcoming 2021 legislative session, as well as hearing ideas for proposed legislation that members of the public would like them to focus on. A question-and-answer period will also be held as part of the forum.
The virtual forum will begin at 6 p.m. Those interested in participating may do so through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99290677943 with the meeting ID “992 9067 7943.” Residents may also call in at 646-558-8656.
Those who would like to connect with Somers or Howard and are unable to attend the meeting may contact Somers at Heather.Somers@cga.ct.gov or by calling 800-841-1421, or Howard at Greg.Howard@housegop.ct.gov or by calling 800-842-1423.
— Jason Vallee
