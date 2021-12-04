Sen. Heather Somers (R-Groton) and Rep. Greg Howard (R-Stonington) will host a virtual forum on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom to discuss a wide range of educational issues.
Area school officials will participate in the forum, including Van Riley, Stonington superintendent; Mary Anne Butler, Stonington assistant superintendent; Roy Seitsinger, Preston superintendent; Sean McKenna, Griswold superintendent; and Glenn LaBossiere, Griswold director of teaching, learning and innovation.
"We encourage parents to join us and to ask any questions they may have," Somers and Howard said in a statement. “This is an important conversation which will touch upon civility and communication, education curricula, COVID recovery and accelerated learning. We thank our area school administrators for taking the time to be a part of this informational discussion.”
For access to the Zoom meeting and to submit questions, contact Eddie.Aledia@cga.ct.gov or info@housegop.ct.gov.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.