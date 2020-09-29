GROTON — State Senator Heather Somers of Groton received the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business Connecticut PAC.
Elizabeth Parks, NFIB senior grassroots manager, and Wendy Traub, NFIB chair, wrote, "The NFIB CT PAC believes that (Somers) will be committed to the needs of thousands of Main Street small businesses and their employees in Connecticut when (she is) re-elected to serve in Hartford."
