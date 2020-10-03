GROTON — State Sen. Heather Somers of Groton received the endorsement of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters.
"Growing up, my father taught me to always value and protect the incredible coastline, landscapes and environmental assets we are blessed to have in eastern Connecticut,” Somers said. “That’s why I’ve made safeguarding our environment, critical habitats and state parks a top priority as a state senator.”
Lori Brown, executive director of the league, said, “We are proud to support candidates like (Somers) who are committed to protecting Connecticut's environment and will make it a high priority at the state legislature. … Thank you (to Somers for her) leadership and enthusiasm in tackling important environmental issues. We look forward to (her) successful election on Nov. 3.”
— Sun staff
