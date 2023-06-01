HARTFORD — State residents may soon gain easier access to contraceptive treatments after proposed legislation from state Sen. Heather Somers gained unanimous approval in the Connecticut Senate this week.
Members of the Senate voted 36-0 last week to advance SB-171, “An act allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control medication,” after it had previously gained a joint favorable report from the Public Health Committee. The proposed legislation would change state laws to allow trained and certified pharmacists to issue birth control contraceptives without a doctor’s prescription.
The bill has been accepted by the state House of Representatives and was slated for scheduling as of May 26. The House is expected to hear the matter before the Connecticut General Assembly’s session ends on June 7.
“Pharmacists are a vital resource and a critical access point for care in our communities,” Somers said in a press release. “This bill will strengthen their prescription authority, reduce barriers to reproductive health care and drive down costs for women as consumers.”
If legislation is approved — it still needs approval from the House and will need to be signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont — Somers said it will address a large and growing population of women who currently do not have proper access to any contraceptives.
During the Senate debate last week, Somers shared a policy paper written recently by a student at Southern Connecticut State University with colleagues that exposed the need for better access. The student, Maria Moriello, wrote that “without this bill, women may forego contraceptive therapy altogether, likely contributing to 50 % of unintended pregnancies.”
A focus group at SCSU of women aged 24 and younger said that pharmacies are “more convenient, more cost effective, and help women who lack money, lack time and lack transportation to see a physician,” her paper said. Moriello noted that Somers’ legislation would make birth control “more easily accessible and give women a choice.”
The bill would provide pharmacists and technicians with training, and it has received support from Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, the state Department of Consumer Protection, the Connecticut Pharmacists Association, the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Under the conditions set forth in the bill, a pharmacist would need to complete a patient screening document before dispensing the contraception, as well as annually for a returning patient; counsel the patient on what the patient should monitor and when to seek additional medical attention; notifies the patient’s primary care provider if the patient identifies one; and provides the patient a document outlining age-appropriate health screenings consistent with CDC recommendations.
“Almost 200,000 do not have regular access to a primary care provider or a clinic that can prescribe birth control,” Somers said. “This bill provides women with increased access, ease of scheduling and most of all, choice. Choice of when, and if, to plan a pregnancy.”
Somers noted that over the past few years, more than 20 other states have successfully implemented this reform designed to improve health care accessibility and save taxpayers money.
“This bill allows women to do this on their own terms,” Somers said.
