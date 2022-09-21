STONINGTON — Developers have come forward with a revised vision for redevelopment of the former Campbell Grain in downtown Pawcatuck as senior housing, but some residents have remained adamantly opposed to any form of affordable housing or large-scale residential development at the site.
If WinnCompanies is unable to find local support for their current proposal, which requires no tax dollars and seeks no tax incentives for a proposal that reduces the number of overall units, company officials warned last week that there may not be another path forward to find a partnership with the community. Despite a heated series of exchanges during a first public input session, the company said Wednesday that it hopes it won’t come down to another battle with the general public.
“We listened to the community’s concerns and reimagined the project based on what we heard. This proposal supports a community need for senior housing,” said WinnDevelopment Project Director Matthew Robayna. “We have changed what we are realistically able to change based on community feedback, while still putting forward a proposal that we’re proud of and that is economically viable.”
In a presentation last week, which is available through the website campbellgrain.com, WinnDevelopment revealed that the company is seeking to build a 70-unit apartment senior housing community on the 1.9-acre site.
With the restrictions of senior housing in place, residents in the community would be limited to those ages 55 and older, and would include tenants from a mix of incomes. All apartments would be either one or two-bedroom units.
The size of the proposed building is 25,000 square feet smaller than the one proposed in 2021, and includes 91 parking spaces on site, which the company said would create a parking ratio of 1.3 — much higher than in most senior housing communities.
Robayna said in an email Wednesday that the overall project is significantly smaller and includes a design that aims “to blend with local architectural styles.” He said it will also improve a key intersection and expand public access to the riverwalk.
“It requires zero dollars from the town’s taxpayers in any form and it will generate significant property tax revenues in return,” Robayna said.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said that from a town perspective, this proposal is considerably different in the sense that with no tax breaks or abatements, involvement is limited to zoning review and regulation in accordance with state and local statutes.
All other aspects including funding for the project will fall to the responsibility of the developer, she said.
The proposal is considerably different from what was brought forth in 2020 when the company sought to build a five-story, 82-unit complex at the site. The complex was expected to include 65 units to be rented to those earning 30%, 50% and 80% of area median income, or AMI, and 17 to be rented at market rates.
Company officials said last week that by moving to a senior housing complex, there will not be any children in the school system. Pawcatuck Fire Marshal Byron Stillman expressed at a meeting last week that it would not create any added stresses on the fire and emergency response system either and would be unlikely to have any impact on response times or availability.
Still residents including Tracy Swain, who submitted a petition when a tax abatement was approved at a town meeting in August 2021 leading to the offer being defeated at referendum by a 2.5 to 1 margin with nearly 1,800 people casting votes, made clear they oppose any housing project.
Angry residents disrupted the first public input session several times, expressing disagreement with the company’s vision. They shouted disapproval of any housing complex, saying it would overcrowd the downtown area, create a traffic nightmare and potentially have negative effects on crime or other factors.
Many of the points were rebutted by local officials at the meeting.
Chesebrough and developers said that if the revised plan does not pass, it will leave a lot of unknowns for the site and what could come next. In the presentation, the WinnDevelopment team notes that if the current proposal should fail, it could result in the company abandoning the project which would leave the site blighted and vacant.
The company warns that, in accordance with state laws, there is potential for the property to still be developed using the 82-apartment site plan already approved or could be sold to another developer. Either would result in “significant lost economic opportunity” for the local community, both company officials and town staff said.
“We are hopeful that something good will come from this,” Chesebrough said.
