STONINGTON — Over the past five years, Stonington Middle School Principal Tim Smith has led the transition that saw Pawcatuck and Mystic middle schools combine into one educational community and guided the combined middle school through the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the Board of Education hope that experience will allow him to step seamlessly into a new role as assistant superintendent.
The board announced late last week that Smith, who has worked for the school district for the past 27 years, has been hired as assistant superintendent of schools. He fills a seat that was left vacant when then-assistant superintendent Mary Anne Butler was hired to take over for the retiring Van Riley.
Smith first joined the Stonington school district as an English teacher in 1995 and in 2014, he took his first administrative leadership role when he was named principal of Pawcatuck Middle School. He was named principal at Stonington Middle School when the two combined in 2019.
Smith’s contract was approved by the Board of Education last Thursday. He promised during the meeting to work with Butler to continue to move the district forward.
— Jason Vallee
