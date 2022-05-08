STONINGTON — As the sounds of "Danny Boy" floated out the doors of Stonington Middle School and into the warm springtime air, members of the school jazz band streamed into the rehearsal room — carrying saxophones, trumpets, trombones and flutes — and began setting up for practice.
The young musicians, under the direction of the school's music teachers Larry Shea and Rich Manning, were getting ready for a landmark upcoming event.
Shea, who also directs the school's jazz band, said that beginning Thursday the students will perform their first live concert since the pandemic took hold, and their first ever concert to be held since the middle school merger back in 2020.
The concert will also mark their first ever multi-generational concert, added Shea as he helped the students settle in. The youngsters will be playing alongside members of a band called As Time Goes By, whose musicians are decades older than the middle schoolers.
The idea for the concert, said Shea, 25, a Berklee College of Music graduate in his first year teaching at the middle school, was to "not only collaborate with other musicians in our community but also to help each other's music programs get back up and running."
"Especially now that in-person musical events are returning," he added.
As Shea continued to help some students settle in, others sat tuning their instruments alongside the older, more seasoned musicians who had joined the rehearsal.
In the back of the room, Colin Scherer, a 14-year-old middle school trumpet player, sat along Bob Calabro, of North Stonington, a member of As Time Goes By and smiled as Calabro cracked jokes.
"I'm seventy-four going on sixteen," joked Calabro to the delight of Scherer, who broke into an even wider smile. "Hopefully, he's better than I am."
In the front row, 13-year-old Kairi Grant, a seventh-grader who plays baritone horn, sat next to 74-year-old Bill Gibbs, of Mystic.
"It's great to hear people who have been playing for a long time," said Grant with a smile. "I'm excited for the concert."
"I've been playing for about two and a half years," added Grant.
"And I've been playing off and on for about sixty years," said Gibbs. "I love it."
Shea, a Milford, Conn., native who is engaged to fellow music teacher and Stonington native Kailey Jones, said he's been thrilled by the student's enthusiasm and their progress.
Membership in the jazz band used to be by audition only, said Shea, but recently he's opened it up to any student interested in joining.
"I just want to get the kids excited and engaged," he said. "It's been really interesting ... they're doing a really nice job."
"We started out easy," said Shea who also teaches music classes at the United Theatre- Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, "and have been progressing slowly."
"It's very exciting," said Manning, who also directs the middle school wind ensemble. "I think this is great anytime young musicians get to play alongside experienced musicians."
Plus, added Manning, its important for kids to see that you can keep playing an instrument throughout your life, even if you don't choose music as a career.
"I'm thrilled," added Karl Kehrle of Pawcatuck, a member of As Time Goes By band who plays the trumpet. "I think we'll be playing five or six pieces together."
"We hope that this event will be one of many more collaborative," said Shea. "We hope to do more together in the future."
Thursday's concert is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at the Groton Senior Center.
