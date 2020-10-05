NEW HAVEN — Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center are offering “Emotional Intelligence: Permission to Feel to Achieve Well-Being,” a free Smilow Wellness Workshop webinar on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. via Zoom.
Marc Brackett, founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, will talk about the center’s model, recent studies on emotions and offer participants tools to develop emotional intelligence for personal and professional success.
Registration is recommended. To register, visit ynhh.org/events. For more information, call 888-700-6543.
— Sun staff
