STONINGTON — It may not be quite the social gathering of years past, but students at Stonington High School will keep tradition alive when the student government hosts its annual Fall Feast for Veterans later this month.
The annual program, which will be held in the parking lot using a drive-in format this year to assure the safety of participants given pandemic concerns, will once again offer an opportunity for veterans to enjoy a free meal and entertainment as part of an annual Veterans Day thank you to all those who have served, both past and present.
"This drive-in event will include musical performances by high school students as veterans drive through," organizers said in a press release. "It will adhere to CDC guidelines and all attendees can remain in their cars for the entirety of the event."
All current and past members of the armed services are welcome to attend at no charge, and each is invited to bring a guest. The event will take place Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.