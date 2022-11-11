STONINGTON — Stonington High School Student Government will host a Fall Feast for Veterans free dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m., the Stonington High School cafeteria. All current and past members of the armed services are invited to attend at no charge and each may bring a guest.
The dinner is returning to an in-person event this year after being held as take-out only due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.