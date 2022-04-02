STONINGTON — The Stonington High School Class of 1992 is sponsoring a scholarship for a member of the Stonington High School Class of 2022. The scholarship is in honor of the class’ 30th reunion.
Requirements for the scholarship include: attending a college or technical/trade school in the 2022-2023 academic year; a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA; demonstrated community and school engagement; and well-written and thoughtful essay responses.
Applications are due by May 1. To apply or for more information,visit tinyurl.com/SHS92Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.