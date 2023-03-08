STONINGTON — The Stonington High School Class of 2023 Safe Graduation Party Committee is holding a Winter White Disco Party fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Velvet Mill in the borough.
Entertainment for the party includes popular local band Sugar. Admission comes with one complimentary drink ticket and light bites. There will be two cash bar stations.
Tickets are available for $65 at winterwhitediscopartywithsugar.eventbrite.com (you must be 21 or older).
All proceeds from the the Winter White Disco Party will go toward providing a safe and drug- and alcohol-free party for graduating seniors.2023shsgrad@gmail.com.
Sun staff
