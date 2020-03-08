STONINGTON — Jennifer Rothman stood inside the Yellow Farmhouse Education Center in Stonington last week talking about food and dandelions.
Rothman, the education center’s executive director was tidying up from a children’s cooking event, held the evening before, where the 10- to 13-year-old students learned to make and cook squash pancakes with homemade ricotta cheese.
“They even learned how to flip the pancakes,” said Rothman with a smile as she picked up an orange farm-grown koginut squash, the same kind that was used in the pancake recipe. “There’s not a lot available on the farm in March ... but there is the koginut.”
It’s been a busy winter at the education center, which is part of Stone Acres Farm, a 65-acre working farm that has been owned by the same family for 10 generations.
In early February, the farmhouse kicked off a program called the Dandelion Series, a collection of lectures and workshops designed to “get our community talking about where our food comes from and what a sustainable food future might look like,” according to Laura Jackson, Yellow Farmhouse’s director of outreach.
“We are trying to get people to think about food in a new way,” said Rothman as she made her way into one of the farmhouse classrooms.
The series kicked off with a lecture called “Why American Women Stopped Baking Bread and Why We Should Care,” given by Maria Trumpler, a senior lecturer at Yale University in women’s, gender and sexuality studies.
Other programs included a workshop on Mohegan food by Indigenous Educator Rachel-Beth Sayet, and a workshop on regenerative garden planning with Master Gardener Noreen Kepple and Andy Meek, the head farmer at Stone Acres.
Jackson said all programs were free for farmers, chefs, and teachers.
The Dandelion Series will conclude next weekend with a talk by food world superstar Karen Washington, of Rise & Root Farm in Chester, N.Y. She was once named one of the 100 most influential African Americans in the U.S. by Ebony magazine.
Washington, who has been a community activist for nearly four decades, is a community gardener and board member of The New York Botanical Garden. As an advocate, and former president of the New York City Community Garden Coalition, said Rothman, Washington has worked with neighborhoods in the Bronx to turn empty lots into community gardens and stood up and spoke out for garden protection and preservation.
As a member of the La Familia Verde Garden Coalition, she helped launched a City Farms Market, which brings fresh vegetables into communities. She is also board member of Why Hunger, a grassroots support organization, and Farm School NYC, which leads workshops on growing food and food justice across the country. In 2010, Washington co-founded Black Urban Growers, an organization that supports growers in urban and rural settings, and in 2014, she was the recipient of the James Beard Leadership Award.
“I worked with Karen at the Stone Barn Center,” said Rothman, a Mytsic resident who was education director at Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture in New York and vice-president of Children’s and Public Education at The New York Botanical Garden before coming to Stone Acres. “So I reached out to her and invited her to come.”
“She’s going to talk about the power of food to build community,” Rothman said.
There has been so much interest in Washington’s talk, Rothman said, that the decision was made to move the lecture to New London where several nonprofit organizations, including Fiddleheads Food Co-op, have joined forces to co-host the event with the education center.
Another is FRESH New London, a nonprofit that uses “food to connect the community, encourage stewardship, inspire leadership, and incite change.”
Also co-hosting are the Health Improvement Collaborative of SECT and the Opportunities Industrialization Center of New London County.
The first season of the series has been quite successful, Rothman said.
“We saw a lot of new faces and we’ve had a lot of great conversations about food,” she added. “I think we’re going to make it an annual event.”
As for the dandelion, Rothman said, the Yellow Farmhouse logo, it’s a plant that “offers a metaphor for how we can re-frame the way we think about food.”
“It is often thought of as a weed,” she said, “something to be fought, sprayed, and eradicated.”
In fact, she explained, the dandelion is a flower, and “one of the first sources of nectar for bees in the spring.”
“Its sturdy tap root helps break up the soil,” she continued, “and its leaves and roots have been used for culinary and medicinal purposes for generations.”
Then of course, there’s the the seed head of the flower, that turns wispy and white and is perfect for blowing into the wind while making wishes.
It’s what we are aiming to do with the Dandelion Series, Rothman said, “we aim to share stories and information that will shift how our community values and thinks about our local food system.”
