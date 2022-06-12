ADDIE HAUPTMANN, Wheeler, Softball, Senior; Hauptmann collected her 100th career hit in her final at-bat during a Class S playoff loss. The hit was a three-run homer. Hauptmann finished the season hitting .492 with 32 hits, including six doubles and six home runs, and 29 RBIs.

STONINGTON GIRLS TENNIS; Stonington defeated Daniel Hand, 6-1, to claim the Class M state title. The Bears finished the season 19-1 and were unbeaten in ECC play. Stonington is 99-9 in the last six seasons it has played. The 2021 was abbreviated and 2020 canceled due to the pandemic.

DEAN PONS JR., Westerly, Baseball, Senior; Pons struck out 10 and pitched a three-hitter as Westerly beat Tiverton in the Division II playoffs. The left-hander walked just one and did not allow an earned run. Pons is 8-0 with a 0.65 ERA.

WEEKO THOMPSON, Chariho, Girls Track, Sophomore; Thompson earned All-State honors in two events at the state championship meet. She was second in the shot put with a school-record toss and third in the discus.

