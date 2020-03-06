GROTON — Sen. Heather Somers has announced that she will run for reelection as state senator for District 18, which includes Griswold, Groton, North Stonington, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling, Stonington and Voluntown.
Somers said she has helped to pass bipartisan legislation to combat the opioid epidemic, protect women from sexual harassment, care for first responders with PTSD, repeal the boat tax, fund priorities for 18th District communities and protect eastern Connecticut from damaging education cuts.
Her announcement noted that she has earned recognition from numerous organizations representing seniors, physicians and health care providers and has a 100% rating from the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters and from the Connecticut Business & Industry Association.
