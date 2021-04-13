State Sen. Heather Somers, R-18th District, will host a “Virtual Coffee Hour” Thursday morning to allow constituents to learn more about the happenings in Hartford and discuss issues and concerns with the legislator.
The program is open to all voters and will be made available to the public through Zoom from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Residents interested in participating are asked to register for the event in advance.
To register, send an email to Erika.Pocock@cga.ct.gov to sign-up and obtain information on how to sign in.
— Sun staff
