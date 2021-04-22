GROTON — State Sen. Heather Somers, R-18th District, will host an Earth Day clean up at Bluff Point State Park, 55 Depot Road, on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Participants should bring gloves and garbage bags. Volunteers should meet up at the park entrance parking lot at 10:30 a.m.
To volunteer or for more information, visit tinyurl.com/a9r9hyf6.
