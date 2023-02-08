STONINGTON — The town’s Board of Selectmen is targeting an estimated $5.7 million in capital improvement projects to be included as part of the annual budget process as elected officials prepare to kick off deliberations.
The board last week, as part of a joint meeting with town staff serving on the capital improvement plan subcommittee, worked through dozens of proposed projects to identify the most crucial needs before the selectwomen settled on a CIP proposal. The 2023-24 CIP plan would include nearly $3 million for road repairs, equipment and other Department of Public Works needs, $446,250 for upgrades at the Stonington Police Department, and $445,000 for park development at the Circus Lot, located at the end of Noyes Avenue.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the total request is one that the Board of Selectmen will champion, with the funding designed to meet the contemporary needs of the community while also trying to minimize the impact of inflation on taxpayers.
“From my perspective, the plans for the Circus Lot are the biggest ask and will be the hardest sell, but I felt we had a good opportunity and wanted to get it on the table so that we could begin to have discussions,” Chesebrough said.
If approved as presented, the $5.7 million in capital improvements — this figure includes $4.6 million in town projects and $1.1 million in school-based projects — would mark an estimated $900,000 in additional spending over the current fiscal year’s budget.
Board of Finance members approved $4.7 million in capital spending during last year’s budget cycle. The funding represented over half of the $8.1 million in town and school projects put forth by the Board of Selectmen. A year earlier, the Board of Finance approved just $2.7 million of $8 million in capital improvement projects put forth by the selectwomen.
The latest CIP proposal will be presented to the Board of Finance at the start of joint discussions with the Board of Selectmen on Feb. 22.
Chesebrough said although the request is higher than what has been approved in recent years, she is hopeful that the town will be well positioned to move forward with most, if not all of the projects presented.
“It is a little too early to tell what kind of circumstances we are going to be working with just yet. The grand list won’t be available until mid-February,” Chesebrough said. “I am proud of what this plan will be able to address.”
From a schools perspective, the district sought to limit capital costs after the Board of Education came forward with an annual operating budget that would include a more than 8% increase in funding, which Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Butler said is largely attributed to inflation, energy costs and contractual obligations that were outside district control. The school funding would be used on more needed equipment, including cameras to enhance security as well as money for Stonington High School gymnasium upgrades.
On the town side, the largest single-item requests included the money for park development and CIP funds for police. During last week’s meeting, Police Chief Jay DelGrosso requested $446,241 for the purchase of four new vehicles, technology upgrades, body cameras and onboard computers for police vehicles.
The funds also include $95,000 per year for three years starting in the 2023-24 fiscal budget for replacement of the town’s records management system with NextGen. He called the new system “superior in every way” and noted that the current system has reached the end of its lifespan. The company that built the existing system will also no longer continue to support it, he said.
On the town side, road and bridge repairs account for much of the request, with the town anxious to address problem areas including White Rock Bridge Road in the coming year. Chesebrough said she believes the proposal does well to keep the town moving forward in assessing and taking care of road maintenance needs.
She also encouraged residents to consider the cost of the park, which would be built on an overgrown and unused parcel at then end of Noyes Avenue in Pawcatuck, as an investment downtown. The Board of Selectmen had initially included just a small amount for assessment before increasing the funding to a requested $445,000 last week.
“We have an asset here that is 6 acres of beautiful riverfront land. I feel there is so much we could do with that space, which right now it is vastly underutilized.”
All of the capital requests will now go to the Board of Finance for review and approval as part of the overall budget process. A hearing will be held and town referendum scheduled once the review is complete.
Residents will eventually vote on the overall budget proposal during a referendum, which is tentatively slated to take place in mid-May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.