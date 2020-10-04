MYSTIC —Mystic Seaport Museum was awarded a grant of $1,572 by Connecticut Humanities that will enable the museum to hold a free online lecture series related to its new exhibition, Sailor Made: Folk Art of the Sea.
The exhibit brings rarely seen handcrafted artifacts from the museum’s collection to light. Three speakers, Hester Blum, Nicolas Fox and Nicole Williams, will explore the exhibit from different perspectives, and encourage participants to dig deeper into the stories of the objects and their creators.
Blum’s lecture, “The Inner Lives of Sailors,” on Wednesday, Oct. 7, will explore what happens when a place of manual labor becomes a location of creative and intellectual work as well. Blum is a professor at Penn State University.
In his Wednesday, Oct. 14 talk, “Wish You Were Here,” maritime artist Nicolas Fox will discuss the drawings and illustrations in the exhibition from the creator’s perspective, from their drive to create and share what they saw to the multitude of materials they used.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Williams, a recent postdoctoral fellow at Washington University, will discuss how artists, writers and museum designers of the early 20th century shaped a lasting image of the American whaling industry as a pre-industrial craft practice in her lecture, “'With loving care he wrought’: Maritime America, Nostalgia, and the Arts and Crafts Movement, 1900-1940.”
All of the lectures will take place at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit mysticseaport.org.
— Sun staff
