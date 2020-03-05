There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut, but local schools aren’t taking any chances
The Stonington and North Stonington school districts have activated flu outbreak protocols, and North Stonington Superintendent Peter L. Nero said that a scheduled trip to Europe next month for Wheeler High School students has been canceled.
“We have been paying close attention to the news surrounding the spread of the virus, and health and safety of the students and staff remains a top priority for our district,” Nero said. “We have been focusing on the matter for the past month and are prepared should an outbreak hit the region.”
According to the World Health Organization, as of Thursday afternoon there had been more than 98,000 cases worldwide and 3,356 deaths related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. There have been 3,850 diagnosed cases in Italy, 423 in France and 282 in Spain — countries that had been on the Wheeler itinerary. Sixteen students in the high school's world language program, accompanied by parents and teachers, were supposed to go on the April 8-16 trip.
The trip was approved through the Board of Education almost a year ago, Nero said, and canceling it was a difficult decision. But he noted that Italy and France are listed on the watch list of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the recommendation that U.S. citizens avoid all nonessential travel. The school district simply could not put the students and families at risk, Nero said.
“I met with the 16 kids involved last week, and we discussed the situation and why the decisions were being made,” he said, “We do not have the ability to tell families they cannot go, he added, but said he understood from a Skype conversation Tuesday night that everyone in the group would prefer to get a refund.
Even if only the Italian portion of the trip was canceled, the travelers would still need to fly to and from Milan, Nero said. Some of the group's landmark destinations have also been shut down, he said.
The families were working with the travel agency, Jumpstreet Educational Tours, and Nero said he was confident that a fair resolution would be reached before the cancellation deadline, 48 hours before the flight. Some costs, however, may not be reimbursable.
In Stonington, high school Principal Mark Friese said no scheduled trips would be affected by the outbreak. The operations and facilities director, Peter Anderson, said the custodial staff was directed as of Friday to treat all facilities as if there were a severe influenza outbreak. The work, which employs commercial-grade green and school-safe disinfectants, is intended to clean high-touch surfaces at least once a day.
“Every night, our custodians are focused on wiping every door handle and making sure all touch surfaces are thoroughly clean,” Anderson said. “We normally wouldn’t spend that kind of time, but given the severity of this virus we have determined that using safety protocols now was in the best interest of our students and staff.”
In addition to disinfectant spray, the district is using an electrostatic disinfectant fogger. After 10 minutes, the non-toxic application can be wiped away or can be left overnight with no concern or impact on students and staff, Anderson said.
Nero said similar efforts are being used in North Stonington to put a priority on sanitation.
Other custodial chores such as vacuuming and dusting may not occur as frequently, the officials said.
“Those responsibilities may be addressed every two to three days, whereas when there are no health concerns that might be something we’d do every day,” Anderson explained. “Those are still getting done, but sanitization has to take priority and manpower is not unlimited.”
Both districts are also reminding students and staff members to wash their hands regularly and take other precautions. Alicia Sweet Dawe, principal at West Vine Street School in Pawcatuck, said teachers have regular conversations with the students about what is happening regarding the virus.
“Staff have been encouraged to promote hand washing and are reminding students about covering their sneezes or coughs, and using their arms and not their hands,” she said in an email.
Travel plans
Officials in both towns said they are also keeping tabs on travel plans and want people to keep an open line of communication with the schools, especially if the virus is still spreading rapidly come April vacation.
“We don’t want to tell people where they can and can’t go. That’s not our business,” Nero said. “We still have a responsibility to be aware and to do what is necessary to prevent an outbreak and that may include measures against those who travel to high-risk locations.”
If a student is known to have traveled to a COVID-19 hot spot, Nero said some precautions requested may include asking that they quarantine themselves upon returning for a 14-day period even without symptoms, or longer if symptoms persist. Such a quarantine could become mandatory if conditions worldwide continue to get worse, he said.
Nero said that the goal is to keep everyone safe and that he was confident that members of the community will come together to protect one another. “We have good students, we have good parents and we have a dedicated staff. I firmly believe this community will work together and do what’s right to look out for the health and well-being of one another,” he said.
