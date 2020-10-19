There’s plenty more that state Rep. Kate Rotella would like to accomplish in Hartford, but first she will need to fend off a challenge from political newcomer Greg Howard.
Rotella, a Mystic resident and the Democratic incumbent for the 43rd House District representing Stonington and North Stonington, is hoping that work in protecting healthcare coverage for those with preexisting conditions and her record in securing funding for numerous local projects will show voters her commitment to the district. Howard said the state legislature is headed in the wrong direction and there is a need to address problems with the police accountability bill, reduce state spending and lower taxes.
The 56-year-old Rotella, who is completing her first term after winning the seat in 2018, said she is proud of her accomplishments and hopes to build on them if given the opportunity to continue serving.
“I will continue to fight for quality, affordable healthcare and lower prescription drug costs for everyone in Connecticut. We need to continue to invest in education and training to build a brighter future, as well as investing in infrastructure to make our transportation system more efficient and less costly, and ensure high-speed broadband access throughout the state,” Rotella said.
Despite finishing just her first term at the state Capitol, the single mother and occupation purchasing manager for the Capitol Region Education Council is no stranger to politics, and also has an extensive background in finance.
She has served two terms as a Stonington selectwoman, is the chairwoman of the finance council and an executive member of the governing board for the National Institute of Government Purchasing, and is the legislative chair and an executive board member for the Public Purchasing Association of Connecticut. She is also a past chairwoman and current executive board member with the Capital Region Council of Governments and is a former Auxiliary of L+M Hospital board member and treasurer.
Rotella holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance, and master’s degree in public administration, as well as a certificate in human resources.
During her first term, Rotella said she was proud to be able to secure healthcare protections for those with preexisting conditions, aid in raising minimum wage for low-income workers in the state, and bring a number of grants back to the community for projects such as sidewalk repairs and installation in Pawcatuck, funding for ADA compliance renovations as Stonington Free Library, and the completion of bridge repairs on Boombridge Road. She said she was also successful in delaying state cuts to Educational Cost Sharing.
She said that if given a second term, she would be focused on legislative measures to contain the virus while rebuilding the community, including investing in and developing programs to expand business and economic opportunities in the state. One program that she would like to see the state expand, for example, is the Angel Investors program, which she said could expand opportunities without a heavy financial commitment from the government.
Angel Investors works by pairing established organizations and investors with start-ups in the same industry, providing opportunities for mentorship and improving the chances for success. The investors then receive tax credits for their investment.
“I can work collaboratively yet have the courage to stand up for what is right,” she said. “I want to make sure our district stays a vibrant place to live with good schools, better transportation, and good jobs — all supported by a fair state budget.”
For Howard, the Republican and Independent Party endorsed candidate, the 2020 campaign represents a significant leap into the political area. The 40-year-old, who lives in Pawcatuck with his wife Shana and their two sons, Nathan and Noah, has long been active in the community in a variety of non-political roles.
The 18-year veteran officer and Westerly High School graduate has volunteered as president of the Stonington Youth Football League, is a former Pawcatuck Little League coach, has been a member of Westerly Ambulance for 25 years and served as director at the Westerly Yacht Club.
Howard graduated from Post University in Waterbury in 2003 after completing post-secondary requirements. He had also previously earned credits at the Community College of Rhode Island and University of Rhode Island.
The campaign almost didn’t happen, however. Howard said that if not for the urging of those in the community, a change in schedule as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions and a strong commitment from Stonington Youth Football League vice president Brendan Dugas, he said he would not have been able to run for office.
“Over the spring we began to see much more division in the community, and several people turned to me and said ‘you are a unifying guy, we need you,’” Howard said. “At first I declined to run, but once things shut down (due to the pandemic) and I found myself with more time, I decided the time was right.”
If elected to office, Howard said he would seek to revise the police accountability bill passed in July to address holes and liability issues that could negatively impact both individual officers and the communities they serve, work to lower state expenditures and deflate a bloated budget, and reduce taxes.
He noted that the task force which developed the bill contained no street-level officers and added that he believes language could be changed in order to properly hold bad officers accountable without ending the qualified immunity, which puts potential undue financial burden on individual officers and could deter the best candidates from becoming officers.
“We must address the anti-police bill that recently passed under questionable ‘emergency circumstances,’ without public or expert input,” he said. “With my experience and through communication with others, we can revise the bill to ensure police accountability and transparency without stripping our good officers of the ability to do their job.”
Howard also said he would not vote along party lines alone, but would seek constant input and do what’s best for the community as a whole.
“I have received incredible bipartisan support and I believe that, if elected, I would be able to work across party lines to help our town and the state in many ways,” Howard said. “I love these towns, and the people in them, so it would be my honor to diligently represent our shared interests in Hartford.”
