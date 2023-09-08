MYSTIC — The Rotary Club of Mystic will begin accepting applications for its 2022 fall grant cycle on Monday, Sept. 25. Funds will be available to local 501(c)3 organizations. Application requests may be made for any dollar amount. A total of $8,250 will be awarded this cycle.
Applications are due by Tuesday, Oct. 31, and will be available, along with grant instructions, at mysticrotary.org as of Sept. 25.
For more information, email contributions.mysticrotary@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.