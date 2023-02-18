MYSTIC — The Rotary Club of Mystic’s 2023 spring grant cycle for area 501(c)3 organizations will begin accepting applications Monday, Feb. 20. The application deadline is Friday, March 31.
This cycle, a total of $11,000 will be awarded, and only online applications will be accepted. Grant dollar requests may be in any dollar amount.
Visit mysticrotary.org for grant information and applications. For more information, email contributions.mysticrotary@gmail.com.
Sun staff
