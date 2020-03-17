MYSTIC — The Rotary Club of Mystic has extended the deadline for its 2020 Spring Grant Cycle to April 30. The extension will give 501(c)3 tax exempt organizations time to reorganize and adjust to the demands of the current coronavirus health crisis and take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, and still have time to get their grant requests submitted.
The Rotary will award $17,600 this spring, an amount larger than usual because of a recent generous bequest. Applications and all instructions are located on the mysticrotary.org. All funds earned through the Rotary Club’s fundraising efforts are given back to the area communities in the form of community grants or scholarships. For more information, email contributions.mysticrotary@gmail.com.
