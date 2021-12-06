MYSTIC — The Rotary Club of Mystic distributed a total of $8,800 to area 501(c)(3) organizations in its 2021 fall grant cycle. All funds earned through the club’s fundraising efforts are given back to the area's communities in the form of community grants or scholarships.
Recipients of grants included: Stand Up For Animals, Clean Up Sound and Harbors, Homes by Grace Inc., Madonna Place Inc., Martin House, Mystic & Noank Library, Safe Futures Inc., VFW Post 1265 and Town of Stonington for the veterans memorial monument, and VISTA Life Innovations Inc.
For more information, email contributions.mysticrotary@gmail.com.
— Sun staff
