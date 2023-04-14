MYSTIC — The Rotary Club of Mystic awarded seven community grants to area 501(c)3 organizations in its 2023 spring grant cycle.
A total of $11,000 in grants were awarded to the following organizations: in Stonington, Yellow Farmhouse Education Center, Inc., $1,500 to purchase and deliver kelp to 15 high school culinary classrooms; in Mystic, Always Home, Inc., $1,500 in support of their Childcare Solutions Program; and Mystic & Noank Library, $1,500 to allow the purchase of computer software identifying employers who “match” employee donations; in Groton, Groton Community Meals, $2,809 to assist in providing to go meals; Riverfront Children’s Center, $2,000 for tuition subsidies for children; and New London, South East CT Community Center of the Blind, Inc., $791 to assist with travel needs of the blind; and Covenant Shelter of New London, Inc., $900 for installation of two security/safety cameras at their emergency shelter for families and single adults.
Applications for the club’s fall cycle of grants will open in September. For more information, visit mysticrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.