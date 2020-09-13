MYSTIC — The Rotary Club of Mystic will begin accepting applications for its 2020 Fall Grants from area 501(c)3 organizations beginning Friday, Sept. 25. Deadline for applications is March 31.
The rotary’s contributions committee has a total of $17,600 to award for the fiscal year of 2020-21. The fall cycle will be awarding a total of $8,800. All funds earned through the Rotary Club’s fundraising efforts are given back to the area communities in the form of community grants or scholarships.
For applications and instructions, visit mysticrotary.org. For more information, email contributions.mysticrotary@gmail.com.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.