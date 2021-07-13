STONINGTON — Over the past week, it’s been hard not to notice an increased amount of traffic along Route 1 near the Amtrak overpass in downtown Pawcatuck as the small but popular local cut-through at Lincoln Avenue has remained closed for reconstruction.
In the coming weeks, the road work will expand to include the reconstruction of Alice Court and the milling and overlay or portions of Downer Street, Garden Street, Robinson Street, West Vine Street and Woodlawn Avenue. Officials are urging residents and motorists to be patient as work is completed, promising workers would seek to minimize closures and disruptions as the town begins catching up on past-due road maintenance.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said Tuesday that the town’s Public Works Department is in for a busy summer that will include a number of road repairs, and the availability of American Rescue Funds could lead to an even fuller schedule as the community seeks to offset delays following a significant reduction in the 2020-21 road maintenance budget as a result of other needs dictated by the pandemic.
“In the '20-'21 budget year, we cut nearly $400,000 from the paving line item in order to balance needs in a difficult economic situation,” Chesebrough said. “As a result, the town fell behind a little bit in road maintenance, and this year, we are working to begin catching back up.”
The work will include significant projects downtown, with two of the biggest already underway. Workers closed and began the full reconstruction of Lincoln Avenue July 5, with the work closing the road to through traffic entirely. Department of Public Works staff said in a press release that, weather permitting, the goal is to complete the project by the end of July.
Work on Alice Court began on July 8 and will also involve a full reconstruction. Reconstruction projects are also slated to begin this week at Back Acres Way and Knight Street in Stonington.
Most of the project in downtown Pawcatuck will involve milling and overlay, however. In milling projects, pavement is milled down to “remove anywhere from just enough thickness to level and smooth to a full-depth removal.” The road is then paved using an asphalt overlay, a process that is quicker and less expensive.
“There will be no on-street parking during construction,” the town said in the release. “Traffic will be slowed, but one lane will remain open to keep traffic flowing.”
Chesebrough said that, depending on discussions with Selectwomen Deborah Downie and June Strunk, and in collaboration with the Board of Finance, the town may seek to expand those efforts further using some of the approximately $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds available to Stonington.
The funds are restrictive, Chesebrough notes, and the community would be limited to using them most specifically on projects that were delayed in 2020 or 2021 as a result of the pandemic and reappropriation of funds.
Use of those funds is expected to come up at the Stonington Board of Selectmen meeting on Wednesday evening.
Chesebrough promised that with all the work, town officials will seek to minimize disruptions and limit the impact to those living in the area. She said residents will need to be understanding and adjust, but that for those who may need to park elsewhere or who will have work going on in front of their homes, any inconvenience should only last a few days.
“With any major project there are challenges, and this is no different. We ask that residents be patient and we will look to be as efficient and avoid as much disruption as possible,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.