MIDDLETOWN — Rite-Solutions was recently selected as one of 17 companies that will participate in a five-year, $73.7 million contract to help the U.S. Navy develop future generations of its Undersea Weapons Family of Systems.
Rite-Solutions has an office in Pawcatuck.
The contract, announced by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, will develop core technologies in 12 functional areas such as payloads, propulsion, power storage and conversion, vehicle control, and command and control.
The naval center will release task-order requests for proposals in specific or combined functional areas on which companies that received awards may bid. Unlike contracts that source a finished product from a single company, the naval center will receive components from multiple companies.
As with the weapons systems contract, Rite-Solutions is a prime contractor alongside other companies in the aerospace and defense industry with demonstrated expertise in Undersea Warfare.
