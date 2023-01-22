STONINGTON — Contractual obligations, unfunded state mandates and high inflationary costs have fueled an expensive year for Stonington schools, district officials said late last week, leading to a request for an 8.2% increase in spending that was forwarded to the Board of Education.
Members of the board are well aware they will need to consider further reductions before a board request is finalized, but where those cuts will come is somewhat of a mystery.
Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Butler and Finance Director Alisha Stripling unveiled a proposal last week that called for $42.19 million in spending in the 2023-24 school year, an increase of $3.2 million. With the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funding sunsetting at the end of the coming school year, Butler said it would be important to begin addressing a funding cliff now rather than waiting and simply hoping for better financial circumstances.
“I would prefer to address the supplant needs. It’s time to face the music, and I think we have to do it now,” Butler continued “To prolong is just a delay of game at this point. If it’s not hitting the cliff this year, then it is a cliff next year and we do have several bargaining units next year that we will be negotiating with.”
The proposal comes as schools across southeastern Connecticut grapple with post-pandemic challenges that include record-high transportation rates — Stonington received just one vendor bid in November, from First Student, which called for a 14.75% increase in costs — and a 7.1% overall increase in inflation over the past year.
Other communities in the region have also experienced struggles, including Groton, which proposed a 4.9% increase, and East Lyme, which is starting with a 6.9% proposed increase that also includes cutting 18.5 positions.
“If we had to consider that kind of cut, I don’t know that we could. We’d be hobbled,” she said.
Butler and Stripling each said many of the costs this year are due to costs outside the district’s control. The new teacher contract calls for staff to receive a nearly 6% raise in the coming year, and increases in insurance costs of approximately 4.64% in 24 months and 7.67% in the past year have pushed costs even higher.
Salary and other obligations are up 10.14%, or $3.9 million, in the coming year, officials said, while costs for Eversource customers have risen by 40%. To make matters more difficult, previous savings practices, including offering incentives for retirement, a policy asked about by board member Dan Kelley, are no longer providing meaningful cost savings for the district.
In many cases, Butler said, retiring teachers are not being replaced by entry-level graduates, which does not provide quite the same savings as in years past. Another issue is that those retiring are using less benefits than those hired to replace them.
“It used to get you a pretty good return on investment, but we aren’t hiring those Step 1 bachelor’s (degrees) anymore,” he said. “People retiring on single or plus-one benefits and those coming in seeking benefits for a family, so (it's) really not capturing that same return on investment it once was.”
Unfunded mandates, including the need to provide additional hearing tests for students in the current school year, led to an $8,000 cost for additional nurses, while other initiatives, including one requiring feminine hygiene products in classrooms for students in Grade 3 and above, have an estimated $15,000 cost but could become even more expensive if misused by students.
Over the course of the previous week, Stripling said the district took a dive into the figures in an effort to find places to reduce costs. School administrators had already taken on a challenge presented by the central office and helped to eliminate $827,446 in requests while minimizing the impact to students and classes.
The result of the cuts were elimination of a social studies teacher, world language teacher, third position and part-time paraeducator at Stonington High School; reduction of improvement requests and substitute money at Stonington Middle School; elimination of two instructional coaches, two teachers and a part-time family liaison at the West Vine Street Elementary School; and substitute and instructional coach positions at the Deans Mills Elementary School.
Butler said the district could consider using ESSER funds to lessen the burden on the budget this year, but warned that the two options that would allow it to do so would leave the district facing a potentially steep cliff in a year once those funds run dry.
No decisions were made by the Board of Education on Thursday. The board is expected to begin meeting for further workshops on the budget this week.
Board of Education member Sara Baker praised the work of school administration, saying the’ve already made difficult choices that will aid the board as they work to find further savings.
“I feel like the COVID crisis is hitting our schools now more than it did three years ago, especially when it comes to teaching and learning,” she said. “I would love to get the number down further but I just don’t see any way that’s possible.”
