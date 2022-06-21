STONINGTON — They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery. If that’s the case, then recently retired Stonington Public Schools custodian Angelo Guido has hundreds of fans at the West Vine Street School — and now likely thousands across the country — thanks in part to his unique mustache.
Guido, who served the district for 16 years before retiring on May 31, and the West Vine community have gone viral for the sendoff they gave the 66-year-old Westerly resident. On his final day of work, he was led through the school's halls, which were filled with students and staff wearing fake mustaches that mimicked his signature look.
“It was very impressive. I wasn’t expecting anything like it,” Guido said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I thought they might just call me to the gym or something and I was ready to give a small speech, but this caught me by surprise.”
“I have to admit, they had me sweating,” he said with a laugh.
The publicity that it brought the school and community, all from a simple Facebook post shared following the in-school celebration for Guido, has also caught officials by surprise. The social media post was intended as a thank-you broadcast to the school community, but the funny farewell has since caught the eye of national cameras, appearing on shows including the "Today" show and "Inside Edition" over the past week.
It has been a bit overwhelming, admits Guido, who joined the district in 2006 and worked at West Broad Street School until its closure, then spent the last four years at at the renovated-as-new West Vine Street School, providing valuable assistance throughout a challenging pandemic, several staff members said.
Principal Kathryn Irvine said Guido came in with a smile each day and always wanted to “do whatever he could to help others,” and it is only fitting that his story and signature ‘stache should bring a smile to faces across the nation.
“This has taken off so much more than any of us could ever have expected. Angelo always said he wanted to make a positive difference, and I think when you look at this, he truly has,” Irvine said. “His story has brought smiles to so many faces.”
Both Irvine and Guido said life has been interesting over the past week, after the national appearances led to considerable recognition in the community. At grocery stores and banks, both Irvine and Guido said they’ve been stopped by admirers who wanted to wish him well or thank them for the story.
“We really never expected it to get this big, but I have a sense of gratitude that it has,” Irvine said. “It has put a spotlight on the caring climate and supportive school culture we have worked hard to develop, and it has provided a heartwarming story that I think so many need right now.”
There was no single moment that Guido recalls from his time at the school, but rather he said his experience overall was enjoyable. He said staff was always kind to him, thanked him for his work, and he enjoyed being able to constantly interact with the children. Guido and his wife, Rosaria, are the parents of three adult children and have three grandsons, so he said he’s had plenty of practice in dealing with children outside the school through the years.
“I loved my job, and I love children and people,” Guido said. “With the schools I was able to help, even if it was just moving a desk for a teacher, and that is something I always enjoyed.”
In his early retirement, there won’t be a whole lot of relaxation going on. Guido laughed and joked that there are plenty of projects around his home and yard that will need to get done during the summer.
He then hopes to step back from manual labor and consider a part-time job, one that will hopefully allow him to continue to connect with kids. Guido said he would love the chance to serve as a bus monitor or in another role with the school district moving forward.
“I want to be active, do something good for people and help in the community, and I think that might be a way I can,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.