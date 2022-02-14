STONINGTON — Town residents and neighbors will have until Feb. 24 to express their thoughts regarding federal preservation and use of 102 acres of land along Al Harvey Road, and several have already come forward to share concerns regarding allowing hunting at the site.
The comment period for the site, part of a 224-acre section of undeveloped forestland in the northwest section of Stonington, began on Thursday and will continue for two weeks, closing at the end of the business day on Feb. 24. The process is specific to the 102 acres that would be owned and maintained by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and is part of pre-acquisition compatibility analysis by the organization.
Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said last week that the process is part of federal review and encouraged those with concerns to write to the organization during the review period.
“We’ve heard concerns from the community regarding hunting on the property, but unfortunately this is something that the town has no control over,” she said. “I encourage residents to write in, and I know a few already have.”
The Trust for Public Land, or TPL, a national nonprofit conservation organization focused on open-space preservation, is in the midst of a property appraisal effort after committing last year to purchasing the property for $1.1 million. The appraisal process is a necessary part of an effort that would see the land eventually turned over to the town, Avalonia Land Conservancy and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for ongoing care and maintenance.
If successful, the conservation effort would secure a gateway piece connecting two greenways that provides considerable continuity in open space for the community, Chesebrough said.
Chesebrough said in a recent press release that acquisition of the property as open space would benefit the community by preserving natural resources and enhancing outdoor recreational activities for local residents.
“The natural resource values, surface water protection, public access and passive recreational opportunities offer an array of public benefits to Stonington and beyond,” she said. “The areas along the streams and in the wetlands, along with a dense understory, provides important nesting and cover for various wildlife and species, while Copps Brook flows directly into Aquarion Water Company’s drinking water reservoirs. Preserving forestland and wetlands is also important as communities, and the state, look to both mitigate and adapt to climate change impacts.”
In order for that to happen, however, the federal government would need to commit to oversight and maintenance of 102 acres, which would be preserved as part of the Great Thicket National Wildlife Refuge.
The wildlife service said plans for the property include providing opportunities for the public to engage in wildlife observation along refuge trails and the opportunity to photograph animals, plants and landscapes; use the refuge for environmental education and interpretative programming, such as nature walks; utilize designated areas of the refuge for hunting, subject to federal and state regulations; and to pursue other recreational opportunities on the refuge, such as hiking and snowshoeing.
“Across the country, national wildlife refuges provide public use opportunities for communities, families, and individuals to enjoy the outdoors and support conservation efforts,” the organization said.
“The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people,” the organization said.
To share your feedback, contact refuge staff by phone at 860-399-2513, by email to richard_potvin@fws.gov or send by mail to USFWS, 733 Old Clinton Road, Westbrook, Conn., 06498. Be sure to include your name and address in your email or letter.
