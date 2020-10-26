STONINGTON — You could see the big smiles through the masks of Zack and Lynn Tsagarakis when they walked through the door of the Stonington Free Library on Monday morning.
“I’m so excited to see you,” Lynn said, her eyes lighting up when she saw libary Director Belinda de Kay and Assistant Director Micayla Hall standing behind the Plexiglas cover of the front circulation desk.
“Oh my gosh, this is beautiful,” Lynn added.
The Tsagarakises, owners of Zack’s Bar and Grille in Stonington Borough, have made it a Monday routine to visit the library, located just down the road from their restaurant. This was the first Monday they were able to walk inside the newly renovated building, which opened its doors to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown in March.
Libraries across the state were able to reopen in June, but with the renovation project already underway, the Stonington Free Library was forced to remain closed. Having construction workers in the building made it difficult to welcome the public back inside, according to Hall.
“We’re really just so excited to see everyone, and we hope everyone is really pleased with the result. We’ve been working really hard, non-stop on this for almost a year now,” she said.
The renovations involved two different phases of construction. The first phase began last November and involved projects aimed at making the library ADA-compliant. A new entrance ramp was added to the east side of the building, along with an elevator and ADA-compliant restrooms. In addition, the stairwell located in the middle upstairs room was removed to add more floor space.
An elevator means the downstairs floor, where the children’s library is located, is now accessible to all. Maris Grey, director of youth services, said people with wheelchairs, crutches or strollers can now go downstairs for the first time in the library’s long history.
“We’re very happy that we’re opened up to all patrons, no matter what,” she said. “I can’t say enough about that. It just makes it so much easier for everyone.”
De Kay agreed with Grey, saying it was important for the library to become ADA-compliant.
“We really wanted it to be fully accessible to everyone because you can’t have a library that’s not. It just doesn’t make sense,” she said.
Denise Easton, co-president of the library’s board of trustees and chairwoman of the building committee, called the ADA additions a “major milestone” for the Stonington community.
According to Easton, members of the public were asked for suggestions on how to further improve the library, and many said they wanted more access.
“It is a treat to turn the page and begin this exciting new chapter of the Stonington Free Library,” she said.
When the pandemic hit, the first phase of renovations had been ongoing for four months. Supply-chain issues caused delays in some deliveries, but the projects stayed on track. The original goal for completion of the project was October of 2020, Hall said.
“It was a little worrying, but we managed to come out on time,” she said.
The second phase, which began in August, was an interior refurbishment. A bathroom and storage unit in the middle upstairs room was removed, adding more floor space. The freshly polished marble floors and new carpets were accompanied by new furniture and wooden slatted book shelving. Most of the furniture and shelving are now on wheels, making them more flexible to move around if needed, according to Hall.
The added floor space and flexible furniture will allow an additional 40 people to attend programs.
“That’s wonderful too, because we have had programs where a lot of people would pack in, back when we could do that. It was a little uncomfortable,” Hall said.
The renovations were funded by a capital campaign with a goal of $1.8 million. The campaign has been supported by grants from both the town and state, as well as multiple private donors.
The Connecticut State Library provided a $145,000 grant for the ADA-compliance renovations as well as an additional grant to fund high-speed internet throughout the library. The Mystic, Stonington and regional rotary clubs also gave a $10,000 grant for a children’s technology and collaboration center downstairs. The capital campaign is currently at 96% of its fundraising goal, according to Hall.
Since the March shutdown, the Stonington Free Library had maintained a 24/7 digital library with ebooks, audiobooks, recordings of programs, movie streams and read-alouds. In June, when libraries were given the green light to reopen, it offered curbside delivery.
But de Kay said there is something more to libraries than renting books.
“It’s also a community center and a place for gathering,” she said. “I know people really miss actually coming into the library and being able to browse and just have that face time."
Moments later, the Tsagarakises walked in.
“Here’s someone we haven’t seen in this building in a while. It’s great to see you!” Hall said to Lynn.
The Tsagarakises went to explore the changes inside, talking and laughing throughout the tour. Zack joked about his displeasure in a book recommendation he had received a while back. The encounter, Lynn said, is what makes the Stonington Free Library “wonderful.”
“We’ll get a call or Belinda will come in for dinner and say, ‘We got a new book in and I think you’re going to like it,’” she said. “They all know what their patrons like to read, and I think it’s great.”
Although the library is once again open to the public, some facets are not yet available due to COVID-19. There is no access to public restrooms or public computers, and there is no newspaper circulation.
“There’s still some things that we’re working on, and hopefully sooner rather than later we’ll get those up and going again,” Hall said.
She also mentioned there are new rules in place to ensure a safe environment. The library is encouraging those who are able to enter through the front door and exit through the side door, and to use the elevator for going downstairs and the stairwell for going upstairs. Masks and social distancing are also required inside the building.
“We’re open again, but it’s not the same library that it was before March,” Hall said.
Both de Kay and Hall emphasized their thanks to the many staff and volunteers who put “thousands and thousands” of hours into the renovations, saying they could not have completed the projects without them.
“It’s been a huge team effort. This community has a lot of talent, and they’re very generous with their time,” de Kay said.
The renovations had been planned since 2016, and Hall is thrilled to see their completion.
“It’s just so wonderful to finally be able to see it,” she said.
The Stonington Free Library is open to the public weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
