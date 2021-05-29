MYSTIC — Connecticut Master Gardener Sue Vincent honors her daughter each year with a plant sale — an unusual plant sale for an unusual woman.
The late Lara Vincent, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marines, was a skydiver, a competitive skier and motorcyclist, an ice climber, a deep-sea diver, a military pilot and a star pupil in the Boston University Marine Program, a rigorous course of marine science study that includes both classroom and experiential learning.
On June 11, 1998, Lara Vincent was killed in an aviation training accident while she and her squadron members were en route to Key West Naval Air Station.
"She was a daredevil," said Sue Vincent one afternoon last week as she walked through her meandering Mystic garden surrounded by hundred and hundreds of hosta plants. "And I don't want her existence on this planet to be forgotten."
"I want to continue to tell her story," continued Vincent as she walked past plants with names like "Strawberry Banana Smoothie," "Little Devil" and "Mystic Estates." "I want to keep her memory alive."
"It was when she was giving scuba and skydiving instruction that she decided she wanted to the first lady SEAL," said Vincent, referring to the U.S. Naval Special Forces' Sea, Air, and Land Teams.
"She wanted to make a difference," said Vincent. "She was an individual who knew her own mind."
For the last 20 years, Vincent, a retired neonatal nurse, has been holding the Lara Vincent Memorial Plant Sale at her 1760s Cape on her New London Road property on the first Saturday in June. All proceeds from the sale go to support the Lara Vincent Prize for Original Research at the Boston University Marine Program.
Boston University's marine program — known as "BUMP" — features an interdisciplinary, hands on, research-oriented curriculum in marine science to undergraduate and graduate students. The curriculum trains students in all aspects of marine science — biological, chemical, geological, and physical — and teaches students how to be scientists.
Her daughter, Susan Vincent said, was not only a star pupil in the university's marine program, but she designed a research project investigating fish school formation after her professor told her it would be impossible.
"She was brilliant," said Vincent, "and she always she took on the impossible."
Although her daughter had always been interested in marine biology, Vincent said, she also had plans to become a medical doctor.
After graduating from Boston University a semester early, said Vincent, her daughter joined the U.S. Marines and signed up to become a Cobra helicopter pilot.
Following Lara Vincent's death, the members of the BU Marine Program department established the Lara Vincent Prize for Original Research to honor the "daredevil and creative thinker."
"They called and told us they wanted to do something in her honor," said Vincent, "something for undergraduates that would honor and celebrate original research."
In order to contribute to the fund, and to make sure it continues "in perpetuity," Vincent came up with the idea for her annual plant sale and set up a bequest to continue their support.
The Vincent family — Sue, her husband, Lee and their two children, Lara and Daniel — moved to Mystic after a family trip from their home in the Washington, D.C., area to Connecticut and a visit to the aquarium.
"We crossed the drawbridge and fell in love," recalled Vincent. "Both kids said, 'Oh, if only we could live here.'"
"We moved within a week," she said with a smile as she walked past rows and rows of plants. "We love it ... absolutely love it."
"There's no such thing as a done garden," said Vincent with a chuckle as she walked about her garden, which boasts nearly 600 different types of hostas and includes many "shade-loving companions," statues, troughs and surprises.
"It's what brings me joy," said Vincent as she walked past a white Diamond Ball clematis waiting to be planted. "It just keeps going."
Vincent said this year’s sale, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1 New London Road, Mystic, will highlight more than 40 rare varieties of hostas as well as many unusual ferns, heuchera, hellebore, astilbe, epimedium, bloodroot, acanthus, foxglove and iris.
