STONINGTON — It’ll still be a few years before the William Clark Company Thread Mill on Pawcatuck is completely renovated and ready to serve as a 58-unit condominium complex, but Jonathan L. Cozzens is excited about what he believes the property could become.
First, it will be critical for his team to stabilize the four-story mill building in order to preserve the brick facade and 1900s appeal.
“Right now, our top priority is to make sure any water stays outside the building,” said Cozzens, a managing partner with Lee Properties, a niche development company based out of Haverhill, Mass. “There are 150 beams that are completely rotted that will all need to be replaced and there are significant roof repairs to do.”
Cozzens and Lee Properties are proposing a residential complex similar to that just south of the existing Threadmill Apartments — a 58-unit apartment complex at 12 River Road and 5 Clark St. — and although it would be operated by a different company, he said the complex would mirror that of its neighbor to the north.
Most of the units would be river-facing, two-bedroom apartments, but Cozzens said the complex would also have a few one- and three-bedroom apartments as well. The long-term plan calls for another year of remediation work before construction can begin, followed by approximately 18 months in order to retrofit the building in order to house residential units.
If all goes as hoped, Cozzens said units could be available by the end of 2025.
For Lee Properties, which works primarily with historical buildings and specializes in the redevelopment of late 1800s and early 1900s mills in New England and New York, the opportunity presented itself about a year ago following vocal concern from neighbors who pressured town officials for a solution.
“This is a great opportunity for the town to work with a willing partner and fix up a property that has been a challenge for a number of years now,” said First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough. “We believe this is a valuable repurposing of the property and they have already gone out of their way to get going on the remediation.”
Work could be seen in and around the building throughout the week as an engineer with Lee Properties began assessment and repairs.
Problems at the property were exposed in 2019 when a beam broke loose within a small building just to the west of the main complex, causing the roof to collapse and leading to the discovery of 18 barrels containing a petroleum-based product. The structure also sustained a roof collapse last fall, renewing calls for safety repairs.
The property is currently owned by Pawcatuck Riverview LLC, according to Stonington GIS records, and remediation work must continue to allow for development and sale of the property. It was purchased in 1998 and is part of three parcels that were part of the original mill, according to Stonington property records. To the north, separated by the firewall, is the apartment complex owned by Threadmill Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Westchester, N.Y.-based developer POKO Partners LLC. The company completed a $26.3 million renovation in 2016.
Chesebrough said that after the roof collapse, the Board of Selectman and Stonington Director of Economic and Community Development Susan Cullen aided in acquiring a $200,000 federal brownfield grant to aid with costs in conducting brownfield assessment activities at the former 5.5-acre industrial site. The town was one of 15 in Connecticut to receive such a grant.
Chesebrough said that, with a new ownership structure and key input from Selectwoman Deb Downie, who volunteered her experience as a Licensed Environmental Professional, “key steps were outlined with the goal of saving the historic 1899 mill and creating much needed housing.”
“In addition to much needed investment into the mill structure itself, the site itself is also a known brownfield site,” Chesebrough said in a press release. “Knowing this, the Stonington team pulled together with the developers to put forward what ultimately became a successful brownfield grant application this spring.”
“Once the assessment is completed the developer will have a better sense of what the full clean-up costs for the site would be, and the Board of Selectmen and town staff are committed to continuing to work in partnership to help this site realize its full potential,” she said.
