NORWICH — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will receive $200,000 in federal pandemic relief assistance to support shellfish farmers, fisheries and others in the Connecticut seafood industry.
The new federal relief funding was awarded to DEEP through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was authorized by H.R. 133, a COVID-19 relief bill that Rep. Joe Courtney (Conn.-2nd District) helped pass in December 2020.
The award of $200,000 is part of a $50 million investment in ongoing pandemic relief for the seafood industry nationwide. In Connecticut, the department will utilize the relief funding to reimburse local seafood dealers, wholesalers, and processors for expenses required to prepare for, prevent exposure to, and respond to COVID-19 from Jan. 27, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021.
“People are ready for their lives and careers to get back to normal, and that’s what this new round of support is intended to help our shellfish growers, fishermen, and seafood processors out with,” said Rep. Courtney. “All of our local small businesses and employers took on totally unforeseen expenses just to stay afloat during the pandemic, and the seafood industry was one of the hardest hit—this new federal funding is going to keep helping them offset some of those COVID-related costs and market fluctuations while they get back to full-steam.”
The department is in the process of developing application and outreach materials for the new seafood industry relief funding, which will be available soon.
