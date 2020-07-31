WATERFORD — The Eastern Regional Tourism District’s new 2020 Regional Marketing Partnership Program will provide matching funding to support eastern Connecticut’s tourism economy.
Eastern Connecticut businesses, nonprofits and municipalities may submit marketing plans for funding from the program. Plans should focus on marketing eastern Connecticut’s tourism economy and encouraging the safe enjoyment of Connecticut’s tourism opportunities.
There has been $180,000 allocated to fund the program by the Connecticut Office of Tourism, with a cap of $25,000 being awarded to any single project. Upon approval, projects will receive a two-to-one match on the first $5,000, followed by a one-to-one match for the remaining $15,000, up to the cap of $25,000.
To be eligible, applicants must be located within the 41-town Eastern Regional Tourism District; must represent a region, theme, or other clusters of businesses or towns; and should support the existing tourism brand identity of “Mystic Country.”
Marketing plans must be compatible with district and Connecticut Office of Tourism initiatives and objectives, and programs and messaging must be approved by the district’s marketing committee.
The district’s marketing committee will select program participants on a rolling basis through Oct. 31 and will have the option to extend the program through the holiday season. Submissions must be in PDF format and submitted to Courtney Assad at the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut at cassad@chamberect.com.
Plans should include a full project description, timeline, measurable goals and proposed budget. Applicants will be eligible for one program grant per year.
For more information, visit ctvisit.com/listings/eastern-regional-tourism-district.
