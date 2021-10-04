STONINGTON — Local residents are asked to weigh in Tuesday on a tax abatement for a proposed 82-unit residential development at the site of the former Campbell Grain in downtown Pawcatuck and whether to ban marijuana businesses in the community.
The two-question referendum will ask residents to determine the fate of a tax abatement that would provide an estimated $690,748 in tax savings for Winn Development, a Boston-based firm that has proposed the mixed-income complex at the end of Coggswell Street in Pawcatuck. The company would pay an estimated $695,000 in taxes to the town during that time. The plan was initially approved at a town meeting Aug. 9 by a 71-36 vote, but a petition from eligible voters forced the matter to a referendum.
The question will be asked as follows:
"Shall the vote at the Town Meeting of August 9, 2021 to approve a Resolution to enter into a Property Tax Assessment Agreement with Coggswell Redevelopment, LLC be overturned?"
A "yes" vote would overturn the tax abatement, where a "no" vote would offer the abatement.
The second question will ask residents whether to approve a proposed ordinance that would restrict the sale and/or processing of marijuana in town. Under a state law passed this spring that legalized possession of less than 1.5 ounces of marijuana, the town is eligible to allow commercial space for one marijuana sales operation and one grow/processing operation.
The question will be asked as follows:
"Shall the Town of Stonington adopt an Ordinance prohibiting the establishment of a cannabis establishment within the Town limits?"
A "yes" vote would establish the ordinance, while a "no" vote would provide for marijuana to be sold in Stonington once allowed by the state.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following polling places:
• 1st and 3rd districts: Stonington Fire Department, 100 Main St., Stonington
• 2nd district: former Pawcatuck Middle School, 40 Field St., Pawcatuck
• 4th and 5th districts: B.F. Hoxie Engine Co., Mystic Fire Dept., 34 Broadway, Mystic
For more information, visit the town's website at www.stonington-ct.gov. or call the Town Clerk’s Office at 860-535-5060.
— Jason Vallee
