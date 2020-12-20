STONINGTON — Plans for an 82-unit mixed-income housing project at the site of the former Campbell Grain building in downtown Pawcatuck have been delayed as town officials and developers wait until an in-person town meeting may be held regarding a proposed tax abatement.
Members of the Stonington Board of Selectmen announced last week that, due to the nature of the project and the implications of the proposed abatement on Stonington taxpayers, they will not seek to hold a virtual town meeting on the subject. Instead, the town will wait until pandemic conditions have subsided enough in order to hold an in-person town meeting and receive proper input from residents and business owners in accordance with the town’s charter and state statutes.
“As we looked at the town charter closely and the challenges a virtual meeting presented, we didn’t feel like we would be able to move forward respectfully and responsibly at this time,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said.
“While we appreciated the opportunity afforded by the governor’s executive order to hold a virtual town meeting, after deeper examination on how this option would work for Stonington residents, we determined the best option would be to wait until an in-person town meeting could be held, where votes could be cast in-person and properly verified,” she said.
The proposed project, which was approved unanimously in September by members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, calls for redevelopment of the 1.89-acre site at 15 Coggswell St. and 27 W. Broad St. in Pawcatuck. Winn Companies, a Boston-based development and property management company, had first unveiled detailed plans for the project to the public during a virtual public information session hosted by the town's Economic Development Commission in July.
The project, which would also include construction of a connected, 92-space ground-level parking garage for residents, sought to follow an aggressive but realistic timeline that would lead to potential completion of construction by April 2023.
Matthew Robayna, project director for Winn Development, said Thursday that the company respects the town’s decision and understands the importance of receiving public approval.
“With a project like this, it needs to be done right, and we want to make sure we are doing it all the right way,” said Robayna. “After speaking with the first selectman and other officials at length, we fully agree that trying to move forward virtually didn’t make sense.”
Robayna noted that the company intends to not only remain good community partners through the redevelopment of the site, but wants to maintain a strong, neighborly relationship with those in Pawcatuck even after the housing development opens.
Robayna said the decision is not without a different set of challenges, however, noting that with the decision, the project is expected to be delayed by approximately a year from the original timeline.
“It will depend on a number of factors, but without the abatement, we are unlikely to be able to secure the project funding we would be seeking from the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority or Department of Housing,” he said.
Both Robayna and Chesebrough said the company had sought to obtain a competitive grant from CHFA in January, but success hinged on certain aspects of the proposal including the tax abatement falling into place.
The CHFA grant process is an annual process, with an estimated 15 to 18 projects from across the state seeking funding each year. In a typical year, Robayna said only 6 or 7 will be approved. He said Winn Development will continue moving forward but did not believe that state officials would approve the project in January 2021, which would require the company to go through the process again in 2022.
“COVID-19, and public safety, is the issue here,” Robayna said. “Obviously the sooner, the better. If not for the pandemic, however, we believe a town meeting would have been held and we want to make sure there is a fair meeting before we seek to move this forward.”
Chesebrough said, based on recent development and distribution of a vaccine, there will be an opportunity in 2021 to host a proper meeting. She did indicate, however, that it could be late spring or even summer before the town could safely and responsibly host that in-person meeting, however.
“We have continued to keep an open line of communication and have had productive talks with (Winn Development),” Chesebrough said. “This is a quality project, and we remain committed to seeing this property redeveloped, which will be a catalyst for the long-needed revitalization effort in downtown Pawcatuck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.