STONINGTON — When members of the recently established Stonington Historical Society Cemetery Committee chose the Babcock Burial Ground in Pawcatuck for a community clean-up, there was a hope that perhaps they could uncover a small connection to the history of the region's settlement.
The volunteers, who formed the committee in April as part of an initiative to survey, document and clean up several of Stonington’s unclaimed cemeteries, never expected it would lead to the recovery of two buried granite gravestones of members of the community’s settling families — including one that may finally identify the burial place of Capt. Joshua Hazard, who is memorialized in Westerly’s Riverbend Cemetery after his buried body was thought lost to history long ago.
“At this site in particular, the Works Progress Administration under President Franklin Roosevelt had a thorough survey conducted in the 1930s and there was no record of (Capt. Hazard’s) burial,” said Committee Chairwoman Michele Cahill while standing in the cemetery on Tuesday afternoon. “We were able to identify another survey of the site from 1903 and it was not there either, so these stones have been underground for at least 120 years.”
When you consider the fact that the ground was already re-established over the stones during that survey more than a century ago, committee member and Woolworth Library Director Chelsea Mitchell, who had joined Cahill to show off the group’s work, said the likelihood is the stone has been buried much longer than that.
“This is an incredible discovery, and it is why we have chosen to take on the clean-up efforts,” Cahill added with a smile.
The discovery marks an important genealogical connection for the town, one that had previously been lost to time and records. The Babcock family and others resting at the burial ground, which is located at the southern end of Trumbull Street, were among those with colonial and early U.S. roots and each played a role in establishing Stonington’s rich history.
The first stone containing information regarding Capt. Hazard was discovered during a preliminary survey and cleanup conducted during the second week of July, Mitchell explained. Michael Carroll, director of Rediscovering History Inc., a volunteer-based organization founded in 2021 that is dedicated to cemetery clean-ups, used professional equipment to locate the stone underneath a mound and it was carefully lifted and placed on a platform. Once the stone was cleaned, it revealed the birth and death information for Capt. Hazard, as well as showing a likelihood that the cemetery had been his final resting place.
During a community clean-up on Sunday afternoon — one in which nearly 30 volunteers, including 11th generation Babcock family member Camille Babcock, 12, and her family had taken part specifically to aid in the cleaning of stones — another “lost” stone was discovered. By the time Camille finished cleaning the information carved into the granite, she found herself looking at the gravestone for her relative, Nancy Bell (Babcock) Palmer.
Tapping into history, remembering our ancestors and rediscovering where we came from is a big reason why the committee was formed, Mitchell said.
It came together quickly in April after several board members discovered that the town, while attempting to maintain 45 cemetery and ancient burial ground sites through the Department of Public Works, was working on a budget of just $1,000 annually. The tight budget has not been adjusted in years, Mitchell said, and has made it difficult for town staff to keep up.
“That barely meets the cost of replacing a tombstone,” Mitchell explained.
In Connecticut, where state law limits burial grounds ownership to state and local government, ecclesiastical societies and cemetery associations, the limited funding also did nothing to aid the 15 additional ancient burial sites in the community that are not overseen and maintained by any organization — at least until now.
Volunteers with the Stonington Historical Society knew seeking additional funding from taxpayers would be difficult, especially in the current economic climate, and would add stress to town workers. Instead, Cahill said organizers felt it would be more effective and efficient to tackle the challenges from a volunteer perspective, and the committee was formed.
After tackling the cleaning of States Cemetery, located at the end of Glasco Road in Pawcatuck, Stonington Historical Society Executive Director Elizabeth Wood said a decision was made to seek clean-up of the historical Babcock Burial Ground and highlight its rich connection to local history.
“One of these is a monument dedicated to the dashing Henry ‘Colonel Harry’ Babcock who graduated at the head of his class at Yale and in 1758 would lead a Rhode Island Regiment of a thousand men against the French-held Fort Ticonderoga,” Wood said in an email last week. “Also buried here is Benjamin Franklin Babcock, who died of yellow fever in 1829 on his voyage home from New Orleans.”
While the recent discoveries are great, both Mitchell and Cahill said there is plenty of work to keep the group going for years to come. There will be importance in continuing to share a passion for ancestry and history, and Cahill said if the organization is successful, then it will help draw attention to the lesser-known locations and encourage volunteerism.
The committee will continue to identify ancient burial grounds throughout the community and work with local residents to clean and restore the sites. The efforts, including future community clean-ups, are highlighted on the Stonington Historical Society website, stoningtonhistory.org, as well as in the organization’s monthly newsletters.
More information regarding Carroll’s organization, Rediscovering History Inc., can be found at rediscovering-history.com.
“Cemeteries were once a place treated like a park, for people to come and reflect on their thoughts,” Cahill said. “Our goal is to draw attention to our beautiful cemeteries in the community and restore these as public spaces with beautiful gravestones where residents and family members can feel welcome.”
