STONINGTON — The Stonington Beautification Committee is selling rain barrels from the Great American Rain Barrel Company through Wednesday, July 28. By installing a rain barrel residents can potentially save up to 40 percent on water bills. They are available in different colors or unpainted.
Barrels are $85, with $10 from each barrel purchased donated to the Stonington Beautification Committee. To order, visit greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/stonington.
Purchased barrels can be picked up at the Stonington Human Services parking lot, 166 South Broad St., on Aug. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.
