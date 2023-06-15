STONINGTON — While Stonington High School Valedictorian Diya Patel and Salutatorian Sandra Allen-Fernandez are unafraid to take a stand on the issues important to them, you aren’t likely to see the Class of 2023’s top students spending much time riling up the crowds or taking the microphone very often.
As quiet as they may seem, however, Stonington High School Principal Alicia Dawe said the school community would also not have nearly as many successful events or opportunities if not for the diligence and effort of both behind the scenes.
“These two women have been involved in every facet of our school and community, and they have done so much to help their class and fellow students,” Dawe said this week. “Diya served as an excellent representative to speak before the Board of Education, and both were essential in thoughtfully planning several events.”
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of their accomplishment, however, is how humble and down to Earth both women have been as they’ve found their voices, interests and talents over the past four years. She said both have always worked hard, shown respect and will make a significant, positive difference in the world around them, no matter where life takes them.
“I cannot say enough about how humble and focused both are, and what they could achieve in life,” she said.
Valedictorian Diya Patel
Helping those around her and staying positive is something that Patel has taken pride in since a young age.
Born and raised in Stonington as the youngest of two children to Paresh and Dina Patel, who she aided in operating a Mystic hotel as a child, the 18-year-old said this week that she learned from her parents and her older brother, Avigh, how important it is to connect with people and take an interest in the community around her.
“My family has always supported me through everything. When he got home each night, dad would ask me, ‘what questions did you ask today?’” Patel said. “My older brother has always been a mentor and guide as well, and he is still one of my biggest supporters.”
A graduate of the Deans Mill Elementary School and Mystic Middle School, Patel has been incredibly active in her time at Stonington High.
Patel is the current president of student government, which she served on for four years; she serves as volunteer coordinator and an executive board member of the school’s Interact Club; she is vice president of Spanish Honor Society and a member of National Honor Society; and she was a catalyst and founding member of the “Letters for Rose” initiative, which provided written correspondence with homebound local residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A member of the girls basketball team including a captain for the Bears in her senior year, Patel has also spent time volunteering with the Stonington Community Center including hosting basketball camps for local youth.
Outside of her school activities, Patel has also worked in the tourist information center in Mistick Village and took part in the Voice program as a volunteer at town elementary schools.
“She is incredibly well-rounded and you really could not attend any of our successful events we’ve had here without finding her doing something to help out in the background,” Dawe said.
Patel said she hopes to draw from these many experiences as she takes on new challenges this fall at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, where she will begin with a major in cognitive science and minor in global health. She said that while she isn’t completely sold on a single career path just yet, she is hopeful to make her way as an advocate for those in need, whether that means working in research or something such as public policy.
Regardless of where life takes her, Patel said she is looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.
“I was always taught that whatever you choose to do in life, it is important to be happy doing it,” she said. “My advice to future classes, or really anyone, is to stay positive and do it with passion, and eliminate the negative energy that will keep you down.”
Salutatorian Sandra Allen-Fernandez
When Allen-Fernandez arrived at Stonington High School in 2019, she was a quiet and often shy girl with “a great academic mind” and some lofty expectations. She was joining a community in which her mother, Stonington High School science teacher Yolanda Fernandez, had already established herself as a talented, dedicated employee and mentor.
Fernandez said Wednesday that while she never doubted her daughter’s ability, she has been surprised by how much Allen-Fernandez has come out of her shell and is incredibly proud of how high she has been able to climb.
“Growing up, she was never one to seek the spotlight and would even try to avoid it,” Fernandez said with a smile. “She has truly stepped out of the shadow and learned how to step outside her comfort zone. We couldn’t be any more proud of her.”
To add to her impressive transformation, Allen-Fernandez is still quite young and will be only 17 when she walks away from high school on Friday as a graduate.
Born in East Lyme to Fernandez and her father, Michael Allen, Sandra Allen-Fernandez moved to Stonington at a young age and attended the Deans Mill School and Mystic Middle School. She found a home as a four-year member of the girls’ soccer team and would go on to be a member of the Spanish honor society and serve as treasurer of National Honor Society in her senior year.
Allen-Fernandez was also an active part of the Interact Club and UNICEF High School Club, has worked at the Watch Hill Carousel and was an active volunteer with Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, where she aided an understaffed transport department for three years from the tail end of the pandemic on.
The experience there also allowed her to take an active and essential role with the “Letters for Rose,” where she collaborated with Patel and others, taking the lead as collection and delivery coordinator for the program. Dawe said without her dedication to transporting the letters to the homebound, the program would not have had the success it did.
Allen-Fernandez said that volunteer experience at the hospital has also helped to guide her future ambitions. She will attend Case Western Reserve University in the fall and is seeking to pursue a few majors that would help her attain a career in biomedical engineering.
“I am not sure what my focus will be just yet,” she said Tuesday. “I plan to enter on a pre-med track and I am torn between building devices to help people or becoming a doctor.”
While many have encouraged her to become a doctor, she said that she is more focused on doing something that will be rewarding. Allen-Fernandez said she recently researched possible career paths in orthopedics and could see herself developing newer, more efficient prosthetics for individual needs.
No matter what path she takes, she said it will need to include helping improve people’s lives in some way.
“I need something that is going to be fulfilling. It isn’t about making money for me, it’s about helping others,” she said. “I want to make sure I end up somewhere that I can make a difference.”
