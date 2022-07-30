STONINGTON — On a hot summer afternoon earlier this month, Cynthia Celico smiled as she watched thousands of bees flying to and from their hives in her backyard, with some linking together in a formation known as “bearding” while others guarded the hive or shot out in the traditional “bee line” to venture off for water, pollen and nectar.
For some people the thought of thousands of bees buzzing outside their back entrance may sound like the start of a horror story, but for Cynthia Celico, a licensed beekeeper who now shepherds three of her own hives containing tens of thousands of honeybees at her Cherry Street home in Pawcatuck, it has proven an incredibly enjoyable experience.
“There has definitely been a learning curve, but one of the aspects of beekeeping I’ve enjoyed is that there is no one right or wrong way to do it,” Celico said. “You could put 20 people in a room and there would be 20 different ideas and experiences, and it would lead to countless recommendations. That’s one of the joys of this.”
Do not be confused, however — beekeeping isn’t exactly something that would be considered “easy” or could be done in a trial by fire. It is a skill that takes significant training, expense and considerable patience to refine.
For Cynthia Celico, beekeeping is something she has been interested in for years, and is a craft that her husband, Eugene Celico, said he has been interested in since he was a child. He said last week that when his wife expressed interest a few years back, he jumped at the opportunity to support her effort.
Eugene Celico joked that while he has always had the interest, it is his wife who has both the patience and gentle touch necessary to succeed.
“As much as I love seeing her do this, I could never be the one overseeing it,” he said. “I’m a writer and I just don’t have the patience needed. She has a knack for these kinds of things.”
Although this marks only the second summer that Celico has maintained hives at her homes, the adventure leading to becoming a beekeeper is something that predates even the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple said Cynthia first began exploring the concept in 2018 and took a trip to Wood's Beekeeping Supply & Academy in Lincoln, R.I.
It was there that a representative told them it’d be a few years before she’d be able to turn her dream into reality.
“We told him we were interested and he said ‘Well, that’s good but you won’t be able to do much this year or next,’” Cynthia Celico said.
It was disappointing, but Eugene Celico said the news only seemed to encourage his wife to dedicate herself to it, and by 2019 she had enrolled in an online course through Stonewall Apiary in Baltic, Conn., to learn the ins and outs of beekeeping.
The desire only burned stronger when, during the pandemic, she was looking for more to do at home. At the same time, Stonington launched the Pollinator Pathways Project in April 2020 as part of a long-term effort known as Sustainable Stonington.
The concept for the pathways program was brought to members of the Board of Selectmen by local resident Noreen Kepple, who had also worked with previous administrations. First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and Kepple have each said that as part of the program, residents have been encouraged to maintain small pollinator gardens that would help encourage bee activity and restore dwindling — and necessary — bee populations.
"This is a critical issue. Pollinators are so important for food security and in creating local food sources, so it was not difficult to get behind this cause," she said.
Beekeeping goes quite a bit further to help that cause.
Celico remained studious, met with professionals and took part in several consultations, and on Easter 2021, she acquired her first two hives. Due to the need for a hive to establish a working “infrastructure,” there was no honey to be taken in the first year.
For bees, the most trying time is winter, and with a strange one over the past season, one of the two hives fell victim to a condition known as “swarming” and didn’t make it. The second, however, was virtually untouched and sprang to life as temperatures warmed. The couple added a second to the yard on Easter 2022, replacing the one lost over the winter, and a third was purchased by the couple’s oldest son, Paul, as a Mother’s Day gift.
Those hives are all now thriving, having used a home-built watering system to beat the heat, and the couple hopes to have their first real honey harvest in the coming weeks.
As they move forward, Cynthia Celico said she does hope to expand slightly, but will also keep the setup simple and maintain a level that is contained and appropriate for a backyard.
“My goal is simply to maintain healthy hives that can help be a contributing part of our surrounding environment,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.