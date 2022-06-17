Connecticut Sea Grant, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are seeking comments from the public on a discussion draft of the Connecticut Shellfish Restoration Guide. Comments should be submitted on or before Friday, July 8, at 5 p.m.
The guide is the state’s first and most comprehensive plan to lay the foundation for shellfish restoration in Connecticut’s navigable waters and tributaries of Long Island Sound. The discussion draft was developed by a task force comprising state and federal agencies and nonprofit organization partners with the input of a diverse steering committee of scientists, policy makers, regulators, businesses and private citizens.
Feedback is being sought on key information that is missing, proposed revisions to the guide’s content, especially specific recommendations, how the guide will impact the public’s specific shellfish-based line of work or activities, and, if and how, the public may play a role in the implementation of the guide and its recommendations.
For a response to individual submitted comments, include full name, email address and phone number in the email response. Note that a response will not be sent until after the comment period has closed and the agencies have had time to review all submitted comments.
The draft of the guide can be found at https://shellfish.uconn.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/62/2022/06/SRGBook_highres.pdf. A summary of the draft is available at https://shellfish.uconn.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/62/2022/06/2-pgr-on-the-Guide.pdf. For print copies of the documents, email shellfish@uconn.edu. Comments can be submitted via email to shellfish@uconn.edu. For information about the guide, contact Tessa Getchis at Tessa.getchis@uconn.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.